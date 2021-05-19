Royal Enfield Recalls Around 2.36 Lakh Motorcycles

The company further said that it discovered the defect during routine internal testing and the issue has been isolated to specific batches of material sourced from our external supplier. The Meteor motorcycles manufactured and sold between December 2020 and April 2021, and the Classic and Bullet manufactured and sold between January and April 2021 will be called back.

The motorcycles being recalled will be from India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia.

The company further confirmed that their service teams and/or local dealerships will reach out to consumers whose motorcycle Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) number falls within the specified manufacturing period. However, customers can also reach out to their local Royal Enfield Workshops, or call Royal Enfield on 1800 210 007 to verify.