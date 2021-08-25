eBikeGo 'Rugged' Electric Scooter Launched in India: Check Price and Features

Here's everything you need to know eBikeGo's Rugged
(Photo: rugged.bike)
Indian company eBikeGo on Wednesday, 25 August 2021, launched its electric scooter 'Rugged'. It will be available in two variants, i.e. G1 and G1+, and company will begin its deliveries from November 2021.
eBikeGo has commenced the pre-booking of Rugged on its official website: rugged.bike. Customers can reserve one for themselves on the official website for Rs 499.
“We are extremely happy to announce the launch of ‘RUGGED,' India's most sustainable, intelligent, and sturdy electric moto-scooter, after significant study and a three-year wait. It is designed entirely for Indian roads, with 2 x 2 kWh swappable batteries and advanced sensors," said Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo.
As mention above, Rugged will be available in two variants. The G1 model will be priced at Rs 79,999, and G1+ variants will be available at Rs 99,999.
Rugged comes with a 2 x 2 kWh battery that may be replaced. As per the official press release, the batteries get charged in 3.5 hours and have a range of 160 kilometres.
It features a 3kW motor that can reach a top speed of 70 km/h.
The electric scooter comes with a storage capacity of 30 litres.
eBikeGo also mentioned that users can unlock and drive the electric bike using the Rugged app
"It has an anti-theft feature that ensures the safety of the driver in the case of an accident or other emergency," the company added.
RUGGED, which will be manufactured in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, in conjunction with Boom Motors, the company said. It further stated that it expects to reach a production capacity of 1 lakh vehicles soon and is confident in fulfilling pre-orders for its electric scooter in the coming months.
