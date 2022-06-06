Realme GT Neo 3T To Launch Tomorrow: Check Expected Price and Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to launch soon in India.
(Photo: Twitter/@realmeglobal)
Realme GT Neo 3T smartphone is expected to launch soon in India. However, the exact launch date is yet to be revealed by the company. Moreover, it is expected to be launched as a rebranded version of Realme Q5 Pro in India, reported Gadgets360. The smartphone is scheduled to be launched globally on Tuesday, 7 June 2022.
Realme GT Neo 3T is the successor of Realme GT Neo 3 which was launched earlier this year in India. Moreover, the device is another addition to the company's 'GT Neo' smartphone series.
Here are the expected price and specifications of the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3T, ahead of its global launch.
As per a previous report, Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to be priced at around Rs 35,000 in India.
Realme GT Neo 3T variants are expected to be similar to the Realme Q5 Pro. Here are a few details of the smartphone.
Processor
Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. It is likely to be paired with a storage variant that has up to 12GB RAM and 256GB capacity.
Display
The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Camera
Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to house a triple-rear camera setup. It can include a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, it can feature a 16MP selfie camera.
Operating System
Realme GT Neo 3T is said to run on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 OS.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme GT Neo 3T and other smartphones.
