Realme GT Neo 3T Launched With 5000mAh Battery: Check Price and Specifications

(Photo: Twitter/@realmeglobal)
Chinese tech company Realme launched its new smartphone Realme GT Neo 3T globally on Tuesday, 07 June 2022. The smartphone was introduced during the launch event of Realme GT Neo 3 series. The company also launched Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone and Realme Buds Air 3 along with GT Neo 3T device.
Indian customers must note that Realme GT Neo 3 was launched earlier this year in India. However, the launch date of Realme GT Neo 3T in India is yet to be revealed.
Here are some price and speciation details of Realme GT Neo 3T smartphone.
Realme GT Neo 3T smartphone has been launched in two storage variants. The 8GB + 128GB variant is available at a starting price of $469.99 (approximately Rs 36,500), whereas the 8GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at $509.99 (approximately Rs 39,600).
The Realme GT Neo 3T smartphone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display which is expected to be of 6.62-inch.
It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option.
The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 80W fast charging. As per Realme's claim, the device charges up to 50 percent in just 12 minutes.
Realme GT Neo 3T comes with a triple-rear camera setup. It includes a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front camera is expected to be of 16MP.
