Realme GT Neo 3T Launched With 5000mAh Battery: Check Price and Specifications

Chinese tech company Realme launched its new smartphone Realme GT Neo 3T globally on Tuesday, 07 June 2022. The smartphone was introduced during the launch event of Realme GT Neo 3 series. The company also launched Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone and Realme Buds Air 3 along with GT Neo 3T device.

Indian customers must note that Realme GT Neo 3 was launched earlier this year in India. However, the launch date of Realme GT Neo 3T in India is yet to be revealed.