Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G Launched in India: Check Price, Specs

Realme's Narzo 30 smartphone is priced at Rs 12,499 for 4GB + 64GB variant, and Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 12GB variant. First sale for the same is scheduled at 12 PM on 29 June.

On the other hand, Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced at Rs 15,900 for 6 GB + 128 GB storage variant. The company has scheduled first sale for it at 12 PM on 30 June.