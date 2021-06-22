Mi 11 Lite, Revolve Active Watch: Expected Price & Specifications
Both the products will be available on the official Mi.com website.
Mi 11 Lite will is on sale on Flipkart, while the Watch Revolve Active will be listed on Amazon.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Xiaomi India)
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active on Tuesday, 22 June. The phone – Mi 11 Lite – is an enhanced model of the Mi 11 that had debuted in February.
While Mi 11 Lite will be available for sale on Flipkart, the Watch Revolve Active will be listed on Amazon. Both products will also be available on the official Mi.com website.
The company has only brought the 4G version to India, though a 5G model is available globally.
Specifications: Mi 11 Lite
The Mi 11 Lite 4G variant features a 6.55-inch full HD with 90Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The processor is packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, consisting 6GB RAM and offers 128GB internal storage space.
It should be noted that the 4G variant is coming to India first. Xiaomi India's MD Manu Kumar Jain said, "We will be happy to bring 5G variant if we get sufficient demand for it."
The flagship device consists three rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel TeleMacro sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video chats.
Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone is currently available in three colors : Tuscany Corol, Jazz Blue, and Vinyl Black.
Specifications: Mi Watch Revolve
The Mi Watch Active Revolve will come with blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor and a broader 1.39 inch AMOLED display.
Additionally, the watch will monitor sleep, heart rate, and will also integrate a VO2 max sensor to measure the maximum oxygen consumption during intense workout sessions.
The Watch has Alexa built-in and supports the ability to control music, reject calls from the phone and also get message, email notifications from your phone. The Watch also comes with six different straps.
Price
The Mi 11 Lite will be available on Flipkart for Rs 21,999 officially for the 6GB RAM+128GB variant. With early bird offer going live, the phone will be available Rs 20,499.
The 8GB RAM+128GB version will cost Rs 23,999 and with the Rs 1500 pre-order offer, the price will be down to Rs 21,499.
Mi Watch Revolve Active will start at Rs 9,999. There's an early bird offer of Rs 8,999 along with an HDFC Bank offer of up to Rs 750. The Watch will go on sale on Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home stores soon.