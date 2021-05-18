Realme Narzo 30 Launches in Malaysia, Check Price, Specification

Popular smartphone brand Realme launched its new smartphone Realme Narzo 30 in Malaysia on Tuesday, 18 May.

The new device is an expansion of the Narzo lineup, which already includes Realme Narzo 30 Pro and the Realme Narzo 30A.

The new Realme smartphone is all set to go for sale online on 20 May 2021, 12 am (Malaysia Time).