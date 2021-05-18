Realme Narzo 30 Launches in Malaysia, Check Price, Specification

Realme Narzo 30 India launch date is not announced yet.
(Photo: Realme Malaysia)
Popular smartphone brand Realme launched its new smartphone Realme Narzo 30 in Malaysia on Tuesday, 18 May.
The new device is an expansion of the Narzo lineup, which already includes Realme Narzo 30 Pro and the Realme Narzo 30A.
The new Realme smartphone is all set to go for sale online on 20 May 2021, 12 am (Malaysia Time).
Realme Narzo 30 will be available at a price of RM 699 (approximately Rs 12,380) for its 6 GB + 128 GB storage variant. However, the launch price may change in India.
The Realme Narzo 30A was launched at a price of Rs 8,999 in India, while the base model of Narzo 30 Pro 5G was price at Rs 16,999. Therefore, the Relame Narzo 30 is expected to be priced between the Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro 5G variants in India
The new Realme Narzo 30 will use the MediaTek Helio G95 processor and will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery which will be supported by 30W Dart charging.
The device will house a triple camera setup at the back, which includes a 48 MP primary sensor. The other two cameras are of 2 MP each. At the front, it sports a 16 MP selfie camera.
The Realme Narzo 30 have a 6.5-inch display full HD LCD display with 90 Hz refresh rate.
The phone is based on Realme UI 2.0.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 18 May 2021,11:48 AM IST