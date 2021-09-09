Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i Launch Today: How to Watch the Live Stream

Realme 8S 5G, Realme 8i to Launch at 12:30 pm on 9 September in India
(Photo: Realme.com)
Realme 8s 5G, and Realme 8i will be launched by the popular smartphone brand Realme, in India on Thursday, 9 September 2021. These new devices will be an expansion Realme 8 smartphone series.
Launch event for the same is scheduled to go live at 12:30 pm on Thursday.
Along with the two new smartphones, Realme will also launch Realme Pad and Realme pocket speaker on 9 September 2021.
As mentioned above, the launch event will begin from 12:30 pm on 9 September 2021. It can be watched live online on the official YouTube channel of Realme India. Moreover, it can also be live streamed on the official social media handles of Realme India, like Facebook, Twitter, etc.
The company has not revealed any details about the price range of upcoming smartphones Realme 8s 5G, and Realme 8i. It is expected to announce the same during the launch event.
Realme 8i
Realme has has mentioned on its website that the smartphone will come with MediaTek Helio G96 processor.
Realme 8i is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
Realme 8i can be launched in two storage variants: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.
The smartphone is expected to be powered by 5,000mAh battery
It is likely to sport a triple-rear camera setup with 50MP primary lens.
Realme 8s 5G
According to the official website of Realme India, the 8s 5G smartphone will use MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor
It is likely to sport a 6.5-inch full HD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz
The devices can be launched in two storage variants: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. Moreover, the company has announced 'Dynamic RAM Expansion' feature, which allows the RAM to be expandable up to 11GB and 13GB for 6GB and 8GB models, respectively.
The smartphone is expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery
Realme 8s 5G will sport a triple-rear camera setup which is expected to feature a 64MP primary lens.
