Realme C21Y Smartphone Launched in India: Check Price and Specifications

Realme C21Ywill be available at a starting price of Rs 8,999
(Photo: Realme.com)
Popular smartphone company Realme launched its new smartphone Realme C21Y in India on Monday, 23 August. The smartphone is an addition to company's 'C' series.
The company will begin the sale of Realme C21Y from 30 August 2021 (12 pm).
Realme C21Y is an affordable smartphone available in two variants. The 3GB + 32GB variant has been priced at Rs 8,999, and 4GB + 64GB variant will be available for Rs 9,999.
Realme C21Y smartphone comes with an octacore UNISOC T610 Processor
It sports a 6.5-inch LCD multi-touch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels
Realme C21Y has comes with a triple-rear camera setup. It includes 13 MP primary camera, 2 MP B&W lens, and 2 MP Macro lens. At the front, it houses 5 MP AI selfie camera
The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery which supports reverse charging
Realme C21Y is based on Android 11 operating system
It is available in two colour variants: Cross Blue and Cross Black
Realme C21Y smartphone comes with three card slots: 2 SIM cards + 1 MicoSD
It measures 164.5x76x9.1mm and weighs 200 grams
Recently, Realme launched its new smartphone series Realme GT, and Realme Book Slim laptop in India.
