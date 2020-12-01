PUBG Alternative FAU-G Now Live for Pre-Registration on Play Store

The “Made in India” PUB-G alternative game, FAU-G, is now live for pre-registration on the Google Play Store. The game was scheduled to release in late October but was pushed to November. nCore Games, the creator of the game, has also released a trailer for the game.

The link on Google Play is only for pre-registration. Once you register, Google Play will notify you when the game becomes available. FAU-G stands for “Fearless And United: Guards”. It is a game that will pay tribute to the India’s armed forces, with a focus on soldiers posted at the nation’s borders.

The FAU-G game teaser starts with Indian helicopters flying over the an army base camp and Indian soldiers training. Later in the video, the soldiers can be seen fighting intruders.

According a report by My Smart Price, the game will try to reprise the combat between the Indian and Chinese army at the Galwan Valley. The game aims to provide an Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile that has been recently banned in India along with 117 more apps. Indian actor Akshay Kumar, who is associated with the brand, has tweeted about the game saying that the launch of FAU-G supports “PM Narendra Modi’s AtmaNirbhar movement.”