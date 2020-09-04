After PUBG Ban, Akshay Kumar Announces FAU-G Mobile Game

With PUBG banned in India, home-grown game developers are bringing their best foot forward to introduce Indian multiplayer mobile games ringing in the whole ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ sentiment.

Bengaluru-headquartered nCORE Games is launching FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards, a mobile game which the company has said will be coming out soon.

Indian actor Akshay Kumar, who is associated with the brand, has tweeted about the game saying that the launch of FAU-G supports “PM Narendra Modi’s AtmaNirbhar movement.”

“Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer Trust” which is under the Home Ministry, he said.