After PUBG Ban, Akshay Kumar Announces FAU-G Mobile Game
The company hasn’t revealed any details about the gameplay or how many players it will host at a time.
With PUBG banned in India, home-grown game developers are bringing their best foot forward to introduce Indian multiplayer mobile games ringing in the whole ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ sentiment.
Bengaluru-headquartered nCORE Games is launching FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards, a mobile game which the company has said will be coming out soon.
Indian actor Akshay Kumar, who is associated with the brand, has tweeted about the game saying that the launch of FAU-G supports “PM Narendra Modi’s AtmaNirbhar movement.”
“Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer Trust” which is under the Home Ministry, he said.
Twitter had memes galore as netizens took to the platform to talk about the upcoming game.
Some have also come out in support of the launch of the game in India.
There were also a few who were critical of the timing of the announcement.
