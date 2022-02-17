Oppo Set To Launch Find X5 Series in MWC 2022 On 24 February

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 held in Barcelona, shall witness Oppo participating in it in 2022 too.

As per latest reports, it is expected that the Oppo Find X5 series shall be unveiled during the MWC 2022. Under this series, a total of three smartphones could be launched, namely, the Oppo Find X5 Pro, Find X5 and Find X5 Lite.