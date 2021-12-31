Xiaomi Likely to Launch a Foldable Smartphone With a Stylus Pen Soon

Xiaomi's might launch a foldable smartphone with a stylus pen
(Photo: Smartphone)
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi, known for its innovative smartphones and technology, might be launching a new foldable smartphone with a Stylus Pen soon.
According to reports from GizmoChina, the Xiaomi Fold phone's patent was filed with the US Patent Trademark Office (USPTO) and it showcases a device with a two way folding mechanism.
When it comes to the appearance, the smartphone under review resembles the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold foldable phone.
Also, according to the patent images seen, the device may feature a single camera with an LED flash on the rear. Besides this, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille at the bottom. Whereas, on the right side of the foldable phone, you can see the volume buttons and the power key.
In addition to this foldable phone, Xiaomi is also said to have patented a smartphone that is expected to be a clamshell flip phone with dual camera and selfie display.
The reason for this speculated rumor is because Xiaomi patented a device at the Chinese National Intellectual Property Association (CNIPA) with a design similar to a certain Samsung phone, boasting two cameras and a tiny horizontal display on the cover.
Therefore, according to reports, the new flip phone may also have a pill shaped punch hole on the inside for dual front facing cameras.
Besides this, the bottom portion of the smartphone will have the SIM slot, a USB-C, and a speaker grill, while the power key and volume buttons will be on the right hand side of the phone.
