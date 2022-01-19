Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Launch Live Stream: Expected Price in India, Specifications

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Mi.com
Xiaomi is all set to launch its new smartphone Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G in India on Wednesday, 19 January 2022. The device was launched last year in the European market.
Here are the details about Xiaomi 11T Pro launch event timing, live streaming, expected specifications and price in India.
As mentioned above, Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphone is scheduled to launch on Wednesday, 19 January. The launch event will begin at 12 noon.
How and Where to watch Xiaomi 11T Pro Launch Event Live Streaming?
Xiaomi 11T Pro launch event can be watched live online on the official YouTube channel of Xiaomi India. It can also be live streamed on the official social media handles of the company.
Xiaomi is yet to announce the price of its upcoming smartphone, Xiaomi 11T Pro in India. However, according to a report by Gadgets360, the device can be priced between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 in India.
According to the Amazon support page of Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphone, the device will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.
It can sport a 6.67-inch 120Hz 10-bit AMOLED display with 1.07 billion colours and Dolby Vision support.
The device is expected to be powered by 5,000mAh battery which will be supported by 120W fast charging.
It will come in three new colour variants: Celestial Magic, Meteorite Black, and Moonlight White.
Xiaomi 11T Pro is expected to launch in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options.
For more updates about Xiaomi 11T Pro, check this space regularly.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)