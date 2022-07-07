Oppo Reno 8 Series To Launch on 18 July in Indian Market

Check the specifications of Oppo Reno 8 series here
(Image: 91mobiles)
Oppo is all set to launch its Oppo Reno 8 series in India. The company is expected to bring the series on 18 July in India. Oppo will introduce two smartphones under the Reno 8 series. These include the Reno 8 and a higher-end Reno 8 Pro, which will be the successor of the Reno 7 series.
The Reno 8 series was launched in China earlier this year. If Oppo launches the same variant in India as it had launched in China, the device would have similar specifications.
Here's everything about the Oppo Reno 8 series. We have brought together the specifications for both the variants: Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro.
The Oppo Reno 8 is expected to come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen. The device will be backed by a 4500mAh battery with 80W fast charging.
The Oppo Reno 8 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. When it comes to the camera, the phone is expected to have a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The smartphone can come with a 32MP selfie camera at the front. Oppo has confirmed that the Reno 8 smartphone will be available in Shimmering Gold and Shimmering Black color options.
The Oppo Reno 8 Pro may come with a larger 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen and may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset.
The device might be packed with a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The smartphone may have a 32MP front camera sensor for perfect video calls and selfies. The phone is expected to come with a 4500mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging.
Oppo has confirmed that Reno8 Pro will be available in two colours: Glazed Green and Glazed Black. Get ready to choose your preferred model in your favourite colour.
