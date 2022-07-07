Oppo Reno 8 Series To Launch on 18 July in Indian Market

Oppo is all set to launch its Oppo Reno 8 series in India. The company is expected to bring the series on 18 July in India. Oppo will introduce two smartphones under the Reno 8 series. These include the Reno 8 and a higher-end Reno 8 Pro, which will be the successor of the Reno 7 series.

The Reno 8 series was launched in China earlier this year. If Oppo launches the same variant in India as it had launched in China, the device would have similar specifications.

Here's everything about the Oppo Reno 8 series. We have brought together the specifications for both the variants: Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro.