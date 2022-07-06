Asus ROG Phone 6 Launched in India: Specifications & Features of ROG Phone 6 Pro

Asus ROG Phone 6 has been launced in India.
(Photo: Twitter/@ASUS_ROG)
Taiwan-based tech company Asus launched the new smartphone Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro in India on Tuesday, 5 July 2022. The ROG Phone 6 Series is a part of the Asus' Republic of Gamers (ROG) lineup. Asus ROG Phone 6 series smartphones hit the global market on 5 July 2022. The new Asus ROG Phone series is a successor of Asus ROG Phone 5 series that was launched in India the previous year. The Asus gaming phones possess a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset along with a 165Hz refresh rate.
Following are the main features and specs of Asus ROG Phone 6:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC processor.
6.78-inch AMOLED display.
A resolution of 2K (WQHD+.
A glass panel of 2.5D packed in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for ultra protection.
Storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1.
Better viewing experience owing to Pixelworks i6 display processor.
IPX4 certification.
In-display fingerprint sensor.
Camera: 12MP (front camera), 13MP ultrawide camera, primary sensor (50MP Sony IMX76), and one additional camera with unknown specs.
Battery: 6000mAh battery for fast charging.
An Illuminated ROG logo on the back panel.
Two USB charging ports (C-type) along with a 3.5mm headphone port.
The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro has almost similar features and specs of Asus ROG Phone 6 like display, cameras, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. However, there are some minor changes compared to the Vanilla ROG Phone 6. These are:
Storage: 18GB RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1.
Back panel: The ROG Phone 6 pro has a PMOLED secondary display panel (ROG Vision) instead of the ROG logo that illuminates.
Both Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro can be purchased in India from Flipkart and the official website of Asus India: asus.com/in. The price of Asus ROG Phone 6 in India is Rs 71,999 and the cost of ROG Phone 6 Pro is Rs 89,999.
