OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Get Gifts Worth Rs 2,699 on Pre-Order

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Pre-orders will begin from 11 June in India. Image used for representation purpose.
Popular smartphone brand OnePlus is all set to launch its new smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India on 10 June 2021. The device will be an expansion in OnePlus' already popular and affordable smartphone lineup 'Nord'.
The device will launch in the company's 'Summer Launch Event', which is scheduled on 10 June. Moreover, the company also announced that customers will be allowed to pre-order OnePlus Nord CE 5G from 11 June, while the open sale will commence from 16 June 2021.
OnePlus has also mentioned that the customers who pre-order OnePlus Nord CE on 11 June will get gifts worth Rs 2,699.
The smartphone said to be a successor of OnePlus Nord N10 5G, will reportedly sport the same design as Nord N10 5G. It is expected to come with triple rear camera setup, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm jack, and USB Type-C port.
However, no information is available about the price range of OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone.
Along with OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the company will also launch the new OnePlus TV U Series models.
Recently, OnePlus also accidentally confirmed its upcoming smartphone model OnePlus Nord 2. It is considered to be a successor of OnePlus Nord, which was launched in July 2020 in India.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 31 May 2021,06:25 PM IST