OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Launched: Check Price, Specs

Chinese tech giant OnePlus on Friday, 14 May, launched the limited edition 'Cobalt' smartwatch in China. The global launch date of the same has not been notified yet by the company.

Earlier, this year in March, OnePlus globally introduced its smartwatch along with OnePlus 9 smartphone series. The watch was introduced in two variants – Classic, and Cobalt (Limited Edition).

The Classic variant has been available for sale in Indian markets from 21 April onwards. However, the company didn't provide any information about the price or launch date of Cobalt edition.

With its launch in China, we can hope for its global launch soon.