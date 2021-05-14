OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Launched: Check Price, Specs

(Photo: OnePlus)
Chinese tech giant OnePlus on Friday, 14 May, launched the limited edition 'Cobalt' smartwatch in China. The global launch date of the same has not been notified yet by the company.
Earlier, this year in March, OnePlus globally introduced its smartwatch along with OnePlus 9 smartphone series. The watch was introduced in two variants – Classic, and Cobalt (Limited Edition).
The Classic variant has been available for sale in Indian markets from 21 April onwards. However, the company didn't provide any information about the price or launch date of Cobalt edition.
With its launch in China, we can hope for its global launch soon.
OnePlus Cobalt Limited Edition Watch is available at a price of CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,200) in China, and will be available from 17 May 2021, reported Gadgets360.
OnePlus smartwatch Classic Edition is available in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999.
OnePlus watch Cobalt edition will be a bit different from the Classic edition. However, there will be no major change in the technicalities of the watch.
The Cobalt edition will come with a cobalt alloy case, while the Classic one features a 316L stainless steel case.
OnePlus Classic watch has a Fluoroelastomer strap, whereas, the cobalt edition uses a Vegan leather strap.
The classic watch weighs a bit higher that cobalt watch, with the strap.
Moreover, the watch sports a 46mm round dial with a 2.5D curved glass AMOLED display.
It can be directly connected to devices such as OnePlus TV and users can control the volume, and browse through content on their OnePlus TV using the watch.
The smartwatch automatically detects activities like jogging and running. It has 5ATM along with IP68 certification for dust and water resistance and houses a 402 mAh battery which can last up to 14 days. It comes with 4GB inbuilt storage.
(With inputs from IANS and Gadgets360)
Published: undefined