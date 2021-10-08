OnePlus 9RT to Launch on 13 October: Check Expected Price, Specifications

OnePlus 9RT: Chinese tech giant OnePlus is all set to launch its new smartphone OnePlus 9RT on 13 October 2021. The device will be an additional variant of OnePlus 9 series.

The information was shared by the company on Chinese website Weibo, reported Gadgets360. According to the teaser posted by the company, OnePlus 9RT launch event is scheduled to take place at 07:30 pm CST (05 pm IST). However, OnePlus has not made any official announcement regarding India launch date of OnePlus 9RT.

Previous leaks have also suggested the launch of OnePlus 9RT in October 2021.