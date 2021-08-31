OnePlus 9RT May Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Price and Specifications
OnePlus 9RT is expected to be available at a starting price of Rs 33,870.
Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is expected to launch its new smartphone OnePlus 9RT in India soon.
A new OnePlus smartphone with model number 'MT2111' was spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The website, however, does not reveal any information about the name, price, specification or launch date of the same. It is speculated to be OnePlus 9RT.
The information was revealed by tipster Mukul Sharma.
The new OnePlus 9RT is expected to launch in October 2021 in India and China, reported Gadgets360. The upcoming smartphone will be a new variant of OnePlus 9R, which was released earlier this year.
OnePlus 9RT: Price in India (Expected)
OnePlus 9RT is expected to be priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 33,870) for 8GB + 128GB variant, and CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 37,260) for 8GB + 256GB variant, reported Gadgets360.
OnePlus 9RT: Specifications (Expected)
OnePlus 9RT is expected to come with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
It is rumoured to use Snapdragon 870 processor
OnePlus 9RT is expected to be powered by 4,500mAh battery, which will be supported by 65W fast charging.
The smartphone will reportedly feature a triple-rear camera setup with the primary lens of 50MP.
As per the rumours, it will be based on Android 12.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.