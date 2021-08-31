OnePlus 9RT May Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Price and Specifications

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is expected to launch its new smartphone OnePlus 9RT in India soon.

A new OnePlus smartphone with model number 'MT2111' was spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The website, however, does not reveal any information about the name, price, specification or launch date of the same. It is speculated to be OnePlus 9RT.

The information was revealed by tipster Mukul Sharma.