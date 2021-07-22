OnePlus Nord 2 5G Launched: Specifications, Availability & Price in India

OnePlus, has unveiled its new smartphone OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India on a virtual event on Thursday, 22 July
(Photo :OnePlus)
With the launch of NordPlus 2, the company said that it has discontinued the original OnePlus Nord.
Display: OnePlus Nord 2 5G will feature an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display will be a 6.43-inch unit with FHD+ resolution.
Camera: The phone will have three cameras at the rear and one camera at the front. The company has revealed that the primary camera at the rear is a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. OnePlus has offered two addition rear cameras– 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensors. The selfie sensor will have a 32MP unit.
Processor: The company has announced that OnePlus Nord 2 will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor.
Configurations: OnePlus Nord 2 will be available in three configurations: 6GB RAM+ 128 GB Storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The phone will be equipped with the Android 11 OS and Oxygen OS 11.1 customisation. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be available in three colours, Gray Sierra, Blue Haze and the India exclusive Green Wood.
Battery: OnePlus Nord 2 will have a 4,500mAh battery while the 65W Warp Charge fast-charging.
Connectivity: The OnePlus Nord 2 5G also features Wi-Fi 6 and Dual 5G SIM support , along with Haptics 2.0 for better feedback.
The OnePlus Buds Pro will be available in Matte Black and Glossy White colour options. Other features include 94ms low latency, Bluetooth 5.2, and HeyMelody app support for non-OnePlus phones.
The phone will cost Rs 27,999 for the base variant, which will have 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Early access sales and open sales will begin on August 2021.
The 8GB+128GB version of the OnePlus Nord 2 will be priced at Rs 29,999, while the 12GB+256GB will be available for Rs 34,999.
For those eager to get their hands on the latest OnePlus Nord 2 5G (8GB and 12GB variants – Blue Haze and Gray Sierra), the device will be available to existing Red Cable Club members on 26 July and 27 July via the Red Cable First Sale on oneplus.in, OnePlus Store app & OnePlus Experience Stores.
Users who purchase through oneplus.in or the OnePlus store app will be eligible to receive the OnePlus Band or OnePlus Buds Z at INR 1499 while the first 2000 to purchase on the OnePlus Store app will win a OnePlus handy fanny pack. Users can also avail Rs 1000 instant discount and no cost EMI for 3 and 6 months on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in. Nord 2 (8GB and 12GB variants) will also be on sale during Amazon Prime Day.
