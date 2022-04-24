Ola Recalls 1,441 Electric Scooters Amid Multiple Fire Incidents: Report

Ola Electric Scooters.
(Source: Ola Electric)
Ola electric is set to recall 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers, amid a rise in the incidents of their vehicles catching fire, according to the company's statement, accessed by PTI.
The statement comes in the backdrop of an incident that occurred on March 26 in Pune, when Ola's S1 Pro electric scooter burst into flames.
The investigation into the fire is still ongoing, according to the firm, and initial reports indicate that it was an isolated incident.
According to PTI, the company also claimed that their battery systems comply with and are tested for AIS 156, the most recently proposed standard for India, as well as the European standard ECE 136.
Several incidences of electric two-wheelers catching fire have recently occurred around the country, prompting companies to recall their vehicles.
Two people lost their lives in a similar incident in Vellore on 25 March, when their Okinawa electric scooter caught fire.
The government has also formed a panel to investigate the fires, and corporations have been warned that if they are proven to be guilty, they will face fines.
(With inputs from PTI)