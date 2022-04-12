Loaded in Transport Container, 20 Electric Scooters Catch Fire in Nashik

In yet another incident of EVs catching fire, 20 electric scooters manufactured by Jitendra Electric Vehicles went up in flames in a transport container in Nashik, Maharashtra, on Saturday, according to ET Auto. No injuries were reported.

The container, which was carrying around 40 scooters, was scheduled to take the EVs from Jitendra's factory in Nashik to Bengaluru. The company has said that it is investigating the "unfortunate incident".

This is the fifth instance of electric scooters catching fire in the past few weeks.

An Ola Electric S1 Pro scooter caught fire in Pune while Okinawa Autotech scooters caught fire in Trichy and Vellore, killing a man and his 13-year-old daughter. A Pure EV scooter also went up in flames in north Chennai.

We spoke to experts about what you should make of these fires. Read here.