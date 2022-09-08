Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019New TVS Apache Launch Today, 8 September: Price, Features, and Specifications

New TVS Apache Launch Today, 8 September: Price, Features, and Specifications

New TVS Apache Motorcycle Launch Today, 8 September. Could It be the Apache RTR 160 4V?
Saima Andrabi
Tech and Auto
Published:

New TVS Apache Launch Today: Here's everything you should know.

|

(Photo Courtesy: tvsmotor.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>New TVS Apache Launch Today: Here's everything you should know.</p></div>

According to a launch invitation released by TVS Motor Company, a new motorcycle will be launched today, 8 September 2022, at 12 noon. The motorcycle is a sports-oriented bike, and it might be the 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.

Here's what we have figured out about the bike from the invitation poster:

1. A new motorcycle, and not a scooter, will be launched by TVS.

2. The motorcycle has been labeled the 'All-New Racer's Choice'. There's no clarity on which motorcycle will be launched.

Although the company has not revealed any information, there are speculations that it could be a 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, which was being tested recently.

Also ReadLamborghini Huracan Tecnica India Launch Today: Design, Specs, & Expected Price
Hero MotoCorp Extreme 160R could be the rival to the Apache RTR 160 4V due to its unique exhaust.

2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launch Today: Features, Specifications, and Price

Here are the expected features and specifications of the Apache RTR 160 4V which might be launched today:

  • 17.55 PS and 14.73 Nm power and torque output. However, the numbers drop to 15.64 PS and 14.14 Nm in rain and urban modes.

  • A sporty style which makes it a perfect fit for racers.

  • Enhanced performance

  • Improved and updated features along with new exhaust.

  • 17.3hp at 9,250 rpm and 14.73 Nm at 7,250 rpm, due to a four-valve head design.

To know the exact features, specifications, and price details, look out for today's launch event.

Also Read2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Launch in India Today: Check Expected Price & Specs

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT