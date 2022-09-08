New TVS Apache Launch Today, 8 September: Price, Features, and Specifications

New TVS Apache Launch Today: Here's everything you should know.
(Photo Courtesy: tvsmotor.com)
According to a launch invitation released by TVS Motor Company, a new motorcycle will be launched today, 8 September 2022, at 12 noon. The motorcycle is a sports-oriented bike, and it might be the 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.
Here's what we have figured out about the bike from the invitation poster:
1. A new motorcycle, and not a scooter, will be launched by TVS.
2. The motorcycle has been labeled the 'All-New Racer's Choice'. There's no clarity on which motorcycle will be launched.
Although the company has not revealed any information, there are speculations that it could be a 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, which was being tested recently.
Here are the expected features and specifications of the Apache RTR 160 4V which might be launched today:
17.55 PS and 14.73 Nm power and torque output. However, the numbers drop to 15.64 PS and 14.14 Nm in rain and urban modes.
A sporty style which makes it a perfect fit for racers.
Enhanced performance
Improved and updated features along with new exhaust.
17.3hp at 9,250 rpm and 14.73 Nm at 7,250 rpm, due to a four-valve head design.
To know the exact features, specifications, and price details, look out for today's launch event.
