Xiaomi Launch Event 2023: Smart TV, Air Purifier; Where To Watch Live Streaming

Xiaomi is all set to launch an event called 'Smarter Living Event 2023' today on Thursday, 13 April. This Xiaomi launch event will be held to unveil some amazing IoT and home products by the company including Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Roomba-inspired Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i, Xiaomi Grooming kit, and Smart TV X Pro series.

Let us read about the Xiaomi products that will be revealed at the launch event today. Also check out the Xiaomi launch event live streaming details below.