Hyundai Unveiled New Tucson 2022 in India: Check Launch Date & Other Details

Prior to its market launch, Hyundai has unveiled its latest elegant, stylish, and spacious new fourth-generation Tucson in India. The official launch date of the new Hyundai Tucson 2022 in India is Thursday, 4 August 2022.

According to the Korean automaker, the New Hyundai Tucson 2022 SUV in India will flaunt all-new premium flagship features, including almost 29 unique, new, and best-in-segment features. Some of these features are a long wheelbase compared to the global versions that have a short wheelbase, an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and Bluelink technology that offers the users with more than 60 new & unique connected features. Due to all these interesting and user-specific features, the new Hyundai Tucson SUV is likely to achieve great success in the Indian markets like its predecessor model Hyundai Tucson.