Hyundai Unveiled New Tucson 2022 in India: Check Launch Date & Other Details
Hyundai has unveiled New Tucson 2022 in India prior to official launch, check the launch date here.
Prior to its market launch, Hyundai has unveiled its latest elegant, stylish, and spacious new fourth-generation Tucson in India. The official launch date of the new Hyundai Tucson 2022 in India is Thursday, 4 August 2022.
According to the Korean automaker, the New Hyundai Tucson 2022 SUV in India will flaunt all-new premium flagship features, including almost 29 unique, new, and best-in-segment features. Some of these features are a long wheelbase compared to the global versions that have a short wheelbase, an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and Bluelink technology that offers the users with more than 60 new & unique connected features. Due to all these interesting and user-specific features, the new Hyundai Tucson SUV is likely to achieve great success in the Indian markets like its predecessor model Hyundai Tucson.
2022 New Hyundai Tucson in India: Unique, New, and Advanced Features & Specifications
The new advanced 4th generation Hyundai Tucson 2022 has come up in the Indian markets with all unique, stylish, and new features in terms of engine, transmission, exteriors, interiors, luxury, and safety. We have curated a list of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson features for you.
Large, comfortable, ventilated, and spacious seats.
Large wheelbase compared to the global versions that have a comparatively short wheelbase.
Up to 10.25 inch digital driver's display.
Touch-based infotainment system, compatible for both Apple and Android care play.
4-spoke steering wheel
Touch-based AC controlling system.
ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) features.
Sleek AC (air conditioning) vents
Advanced, stylish, and chic external features like taut surfaces, fluent, and accentuated creases.
Safety features like collision warning, blind spot warning, driver attention warning, forward & backward collision warning, lane departure warning, and safe departure warning, parking sensors (front & rear), 6 airbags, etc
Petro engine of 2.0-litre
Diesel engine of R 2.0 VGT
Multi-terrain modes
Electric parking brake
Automatic rain sensing wipers
Wireless phone charging system
Advanced driver seat along with memory function
Split-screen display with multi-language functionality
The 2022 New Hyundai Tucson will compete against rivals like VW Tiguan and the Jeep Compass in the market.
2022 New Hyundai Tucson: Price in India
The exact price of the new 4th generation Hyundai Tucson 2022 will be declared on its official launch on 4 August 2022. However, according to some reports, the New Hyundai Tucson SUV is expected to be sold at a price of around Rs 25 to 30 lakh.
