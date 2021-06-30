Massive LinkedIn Data Breach Exposes Personal Data of 92% Users

LinkedIn has now experienced a second massive data breach that has reportedly exposed the data of 700 million of its users.

The new leaked data now includes online and physical addresses, geolocation records as well as salaries of the users and is now up for sale on the dark web.

Earlier, In April, LinkedIn confirmed a data breach affecting 500 million subscribers where personal details such as email address, phone number, workplace information, full name, account IDs, links to their social media accounts, were leaked.