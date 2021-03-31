Cyber Attack: Why Do Indians Continue to Face Data Breach? 

Recent alleged cyber attacks on Mobikwik and ACER have placed a question mark on the data security in India. What’s more, they remind us that not only do cyber attacks result in monetary losses but also compromise data privacy, putting the economy and lives of many in danger.

In 2020, India witnessed highest number of cyber attacks after Japan in Asia-Pacific region, as per a report by IBM X-Force Intelligence Index. The report further suggested that India accounted for 7 percent of the total attacks in Asia.

Several risks including data leakage, phishing attacks, ransomware attacks are some of the common cyber threats plaguing Indians daily. Despite being the largest base of internet consumers, India continues to remain vulnerable to several national and international cyber-attacks.