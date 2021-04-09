LinkedIn Data of 500 Million Users Hacked, Up For Sale: Report

Microsoft-owned social network LinkedIn is reportedly the latest victim of a massive data breach where data of 500 million user profiles has been allegedly leaked by cybercriminals.

According to CyberNews, the potential of the leak is huge. An individual selling the data on a hacker forum claims it was scraped from 500 million profiles.

The leaked data includes users’ email addresses, phone numbers, workplace information, full names, account IDs, links to social media accounts, and gender details.