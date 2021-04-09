LinkedIn Data of 500 Million Users Hacked, Up For Sale: Report

Microsoft-owned social network LinkedIn is reportedly the latest victim of a massive data breach where data of 500 million user profiles has been allegedly leaked by cybercriminals.
According to CyberNews, the potential of the leak is huge. An individual selling the data on a hacker forum claims it was scraped from 500 million profiles.
The leaked data includes users’ email addresses, phone numbers, workplace information, full names, account IDs, links to social media accounts, and gender details.
“Scraping our members' data from LinkedIn violates our terms of service and we are constantly working to protect our members and their data,” the spokesperson added.
The company also informed that the data of private members is safe. This means the scraped data only includes information from LinkedIn public members.
Earlier, this week, personal data of 533 millions of Facebook users were allegedly leaked including 6 million people in India. The leaked Facebook data has been posted for free on hacking forums and includes date of joining, place of work, names, gender, occupation and relationship status of users.
