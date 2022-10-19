iQoo Neo 7 To Be Launched on 20 October; Check Price, Specs, Launch Time Here

iQoo is a subsidiary of the Chinese company Vivo and it keeps releasing affordable smartphones in the market. iQOO is all set to launch its next product, the Neo 7 smartphone, on 20 October, 4:30 PM IST. Though the news about the launch of iQOO Neo 7 was already out, the exact date was unknown. As per a few sources, the smartphone will be launched on Thursday itself.

The iQOO Neo 7 is Vivo's next entry into the performance smartphone series. A few details about the new smartphone have already been leaked. Apparently, it will be introduced with the brand-new MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. Let's know more about the design, specs, and features in detail.