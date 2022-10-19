iQoo Neo 7 To Be Launched on 20 October; Check Price, Specs, Launch Time Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019iQoo Neo 7 To Be Launched on 20 October; Check Price, Specs, Launch Time Here

Customers who wish to buy iQoo Neo 7 can check price, specs, design, and launch time here.
Shivangani Singh
Tech and Auto
Published:

iQOO Neo 7: Launch date, time, features, specs, and availability in India.

iQoo is a subsidiary of the Chinese company Vivo and it keeps releasing affordable smartphones in the market. iQOO is all set to launch its next product, the Neo 7 smartphone, on 20 October, 4:30 PM IST. Though the news about the launch of iQOO Neo 7 was already out, the exact date was unknown. As per a few sources, the smartphone will be launched on Thursday itself.

The iQOO Neo 7 is Vivo's next entry into the performance smartphone series. A few details about the new smartphone have already been leaked. Apparently, it will be introduced with the brand-new MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. Let's know more about the design, specs, and features in detail.

iQOO Neo 7: Price in India

iQOO Neo 7 is expected to enter the Indian market at a price of Rs 41,190. This smartphone will be available with 8 GB RAM/128 GB internal storage. The color options for the phone are Black and Golden.

iQOO Neo 7: Design & Features 

iQOO Neo 7 is different from the rest of the phones due to its well-organised camera layout, which enables users to capture moments in their most real way. It will also be a great buy due to its screen configuration, available internal storage, and inbuilt battery. The brand has officially announced the details before the launch:

  • iQOO Neo 7 will have a 6.78-inch display panel with 2400 x 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

  • It will have an E5 AMOLED panel with a contrast ratio of 8000000:1

  • It will provide a peak brightness of 1,500 nits.

  • The panel is expected to have a high color accuracy with a DeltaE < 1

  • It also offers HDR10+ support, and DC dimming.

  • The display will be powered by a separate display chip Pro+ that will help maintain stable frame rates during games.

  • The device will also feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC.

  • The chipset will come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

  • It will feature Android 13 with OriginOS skin.

  • The phone is expected to be available in three configurations – 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB.

  • It will have a triple-camera setup on the rear and a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

  • 5,000mAh battery supported by 120W fast wired charging is one of the benefits.

