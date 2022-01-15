iQOO 9 Series Price and Specs Revealed Ahead of Official Launch in India

iQOO 9 Indian Variant: Expected Specifications

The Indian variant of the iQOO 9 is likely to be equipped with the 2021 Snapdragon 888+ processor, which is slower as compared to the variant released in China this year. However, the SoC in both the Indian and Chinese variants are paired with an Intelligent Display Chip, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage, along with up to 4GB extended/virtual RAM.

In terms of software, the iQOO 9 will have the Android 12 under the hood.

Display-wise, the iQOO 9 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch 10 bit AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. However, the Chinese variant has a slightly larger display with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.