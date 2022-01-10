iQOO 9 Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Chip To Launch in India Soon

Check detailed specifications of the iQOO 9 series, price, launch date, and more in this article
ujjwala lakhanpal
Tech and Auto
Published:

iQOO 9 series confirmed to launch in India soon

|

(Photo: citizenfirst24x7.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>iQOO 9 series confirmed to launch in India soon</p></div>

According to a report by IANS, the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro are touted to be launched in India soon.

While the iQOO 9 series was previously launched in China on 5 January 2022, it is said to be preparing for its launch in India, by iQOO CEO Nipun Marya.

Both the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro have exciting features and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. Both smartphones boast a triple camera setup on the back and support 120W fast charging.

Readers must note that the iQOO 9 series will follow the iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend, which were launched in India in 2021.

iQOO 9 Pro: Specifications

  • The iQOO 9 pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip and is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage options to choose from.

  • It runs on Android 12 based Origin OS but global variants will likely receive Funtouch OS.

  • The iQOO 9 Pro also features a 6.78 inch QHD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole notch cutout for the 16MP selfie camera up front.

  • The phone measures 8.8mm and weighs around 204 grams.

  • It also contains stereo speakers, along with an in screen fingerprint sensor.

  • In terms of battery, the iQOO 9 Pro is equipped with a 4,700mAh battery that supports 120W fast wired charging, 50W fast wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging.

  • For camera, the smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main camera with gimbal OIS, a 16MP telephoto camera with 2.5x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide camera with 150-degree FOV. In addition, the rear cameras can record in 4K UHD at up to 60FPS.

Also ReadiQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro Specifications Leaked
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

iQOO 9: Specifications

  • The iQOO 9 runs on the same Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip as the iQOO 9 Pro.

  • It features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate support.

  • It measures 8.4mm in thickness and weighs 206 grams.

  • Besides this, the features of the phone are very similar to the iQOO 9 Pro including the presence of an in display fingerprint reader and battery capacity along with 120W fast wired charging support.

  • In terms of camera, the phone has the same 50MP primary camera as that of the iQOO 9 pro. Besides this, it is followed by a 13MP ultra-wide camera with 120-degree FOV and a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

Also ReadiQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Legend Expected To Launch In India Soon

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT