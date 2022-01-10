iQOO 9 Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Chip To Launch in India Soon

iQOO 9 series confirmed to launch in India soon
According to a report by IANS, the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro are touted to be launched in India soon.
While the iQOO 9 series was previously launched in China on 5 January 2022, it is said to be preparing for its launch in India, by iQOO CEO Nipun Marya.
Both the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro have exciting features and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. Both smartphones boast a triple camera setup on the back and support 120W fast charging.
Readers must note that the iQOO 9 series will follow the iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend, which were launched in India in 2021.
The iQOO 9 pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip and is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage options to choose from.
It runs on Android 12 based Origin OS but global variants will likely receive Funtouch OS.
The iQOO 9 Pro also features a 6.78 inch QHD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole notch cutout for the 16MP selfie camera up front.
The phone measures 8.8mm and weighs around 204 grams.
It also contains stereo speakers, along with an in screen fingerprint sensor.
In terms of battery, the iQOO 9 Pro is equipped with a 4,700mAh battery that supports 120W fast wired charging, 50W fast wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging.
For camera, the smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main camera with gimbal OIS, a 16MP telephoto camera with 2.5x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide camera with 150-degree FOV. In addition, the rear cameras can record in 4K UHD at up to 60FPS.
The iQOO 9 runs on the same Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip as the iQOO 9 Pro.
It features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate support.
It measures 8.4mm in thickness and weighs 206 grams.
Besides this, the features of the phone are very similar to the iQOO 9 Pro including the presence of an in display fingerprint reader and battery capacity along with 120W fast wired charging support.
In terms of camera, the phone has the same 50MP primary camera as that of the iQOO 9 pro. Besides this, it is followed by a 13MP ultra-wide camera with 120-degree FOV and a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.
