iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro Specifications Leaked

iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro smartphones are expected to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
Check iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro Specifications here

Chinese tech company iQOO will launch its new smartphone series iQOO 9 in China on Wednesday, 5 January. The new smartphone series consists of iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro smartphones.

However, a recent leak has revealed the full specifications of iQoo 9 and iQOO 9 Pro smartphones ahead of its launch.

According a report by MySmartPrice, citing tipster Ishan Agarwal, the upcoming iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro smartphones are expected to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro: Expected Specifications

iQOO 9

  • iQOO 9 smartphone is expected to sport a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz.

  • The leak suggests that the smartphone will come up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage option.

  • Moreover, it expected to be powered by 4,700mAh battery which can be supported by 120w fast charging

  • The report states that iQOO 9 smartphone can come with triple rear camera setup. It can include 50MP + 13MP +12MP cameras. At the front, it is expected to house a 16MP selfie camera.

iQOO 9 Pro

  • iQOO 9 Pro smartphone is expected to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz.

  • In terms of camera, it is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup. It may include 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP portrait camera, the report added. The selfie camera is also expected to be of 16MP.

  • The device is expected to be powered by 4,700mAh battery which can be supported by 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging.

  • iQOO 9 Pro smartphone will also be available in up to 12GB + 256GB storage options.

Price details of iQOO 9 series are yet to be revealed.

(With inputs from MySmartPrice)

