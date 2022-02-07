iQOO 9 SE Touted To Be a Rebranded Version of Another iQOO Smartphone in India

Check iQoo 9 SE speculations of being a rebranded version of iQOO Neo 5 SE
(Photo: Twitter/ @yabhishekhd)
iQOO, the famous Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been setting the course for its latest launch, the iQOO 9 series in India. This shall entail the iQOO 9 SE model, along with the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro.
While the iQOO 9 SE model has not been launched in China, there have been speculations that the iQOO 9 SE smartphone may be a rebranded version of another iQOO device.
Interested to know which device that might be? Let's dive right in to the specifications.
According to reports released, the iQOO 9 SE is going to be launched with a 6.62-inch AMOLED panel that will offer a Full HD+ resolution.
It will also feature a Snapdragon 888 chipset whereas the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 will be seen in the Pro model of the iQOO 9 series.
In addition to this, it will come with a triple rear camera setup.
The price for now is expected to start at around Rs 35,000, giving direct competition to smartphones like the OnePlus 9RT, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. B
However, going by the details and specifications mentioned above, the iQOO 9 SE seems a lot like a rebranded version of iQOO Neo 5 SE, that was previously launched in China in 2021.
The iQOO Neo 5 SE too comes with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Android 12 based OriginOS and has dual nano sim slots. Besides this, the smartphone also uses the Snapdragon 870 chipset along with RAM up to 256GB and a UFS 3.1 storage.
The only point of difference may be the processor of the iQOO Neo 5 SE along with its unique cooling feature.
In terms of camera, the iQOO Neo 5 SE too features a triple rear camera setup but it contains a 50MP primary camer, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera as well as a 2MP macro lens.
Besides this, the smartphone boasts of a 4500mAH battery and has a 55W fast charging technology.
