iQoo 9 Pro Indian Variant Specifications Revealed, Launch Expected Soon

iQoo 9 Pro Indian variant will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
The Quint
Gadgets
Published:

iQoo 9 Pro Indian variant launch expected soon

|

(Photo: citizenfirst24x7.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>iQoo 9 Pro Indian variant launch expected soon</p></div>

iQoo 9 Pro smartphone is reportedly going to launch in India soon. iQoo 9 series which includes iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro smartphones which were launched on 05 January 2022 in China.

The company is expected to launch both the variants of the smartphone in India too.

However, according to a new report, the iQoo 9 Pro Indian variant can be a bit different from the Chinese one.

Also ReadRedmi K50 Pro Design Revealed, Check Expected Specifications Here

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the iQoo 9 Pro Indian variant was spotted on the Geekbench website. The report further states that the Geekbench listing has revealed some specifications of iQoo 9 Pro Indian model.

Also ReadXiaomi 12 Price and Specifications Leaked, Check Details
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

iQoo 9 Pro Specifications in India

  • According to the listing, iQoo 9 Pro Indian model will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

  • The listing shows the device with 12GB RAM, however, it can also be launched in 8GB RAM option. It can be 128GB or 256GB internal storage.

  • The smartphone is expected to run on Android 12 operating system (OS).

  • iQoo 9 Pro will be powered by a 4,700mAh battery which can be supported by 20W charge, the report added.

  • It is expected to sport a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

  • iQoo 9 Pro will come with triple rear camera setup. It can include 50MP + 50MP + 16MP camera setup. At the front, it may house a 16MP selfie camera.

For more updates about launch, price and specifications of iQoo 9 series smartphone, check this space regularly.

(With inputs from MySmartPrice)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT