OnePlus Nord Watch To Be Launched Today, Price and Expected Specs Here

OnePlus has been working for years to bring affordable gadgets for people to use. The new Nord smartwatch is also a pocket-friendly launch but before its launch, the price and specifications have already been leaked online. Nord has dedicated a webpage for introducing the new Nord smartwatch launch to help us know about the features, price, and specs.

Recently tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted, "The OnePlus Nord watch will be available on Amazon and will cost under 10,00." So we can expect the new Nord watch to cost around 10k. Let's have a quick look at the expected specifications and features of the smartwatch.