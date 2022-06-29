Xiaomi 12S Series Launch on 4 July 2022: Launch Event Details, Price, Features

Xiaomi 12S series to launch on 4 July 2022 at 4:30 p.m. IST.
(Photo: iStock)
Xiaomi is completely ready to launch its brand new Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S on 4 July 2022. As per the latest details, the Xiaomi 12S smartphone series is going to be the company's first range to come with Leica optics. It is to be noted that all three smartphones are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's recently unveiled Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The previous reports suggest that the Xiaomi 12S Pro could also be available in another variant.
As per the previous reports, the other variant of the Xiaomi 12S Pro is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip. The popular smartphone company has not revealed any detail regarding this, and things will become clearer during the launch of the Xiaomi 12S series on 4 July.
Xiaomi recently unveiled a teaser image, which states the launch date of the Xiaomi 12S series. The ones who are excited about the launch should keep an eye on the official website of the company for the latest details.
According to the official details revealed by Xiaomi recently, the Xiaomi 12S series launch will take place on 4 July 2022 at 7 pm CST Asia. This means that the event will take place in India at 4:30 pm IST.
The teaser image also focuses on the partnership between Xiaomi and Leica that was announced last month, in May 2022.
As per the rumours, the Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro are most likely to be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB variants. The Xiaomi 12S Pro Dimensity Edition is believed to have 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models.
However, these specifications are not confirmed yet so one has to watch the launch event on the official date.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)