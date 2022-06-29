Xiaomi 12S Series Launch on 4 July 2022: Launch Event Details, Price, Features

Xiaomi is completely ready to launch its brand new Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S on 4 July 2022. As per the latest details, the Xiaomi 12S smartphone series is going to be the company's first range to come with Leica optics. It is to be noted that all three smartphones are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's recently unveiled Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The previous reports suggest that the Xiaomi 12S Pro could also be available in another variant.

As per the previous reports, the other variant of the Xiaomi 12S Pro is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip. The popular smartphone company has not revealed any detail regarding this, and things will become clearer during the launch of the Xiaomi 12S series on 4 July.