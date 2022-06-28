HTC To Launch Its First ‘Metaverse Phone’ on 28 June: Check Details Here
The HTC is all set to make its comeback with HTC metaverse phone that is to be launched on 28 June 2022.
HTC is all set to make a comeback in the smartphone market with the launch of its first 'metaverse smartphone'. The company has officially confirmed the launch date of its latest smartphone.
As per the official teaser of the HTC metaverse phone released on HTC Taiwan's social media (Facebook) page, the new HTC metaverse smartphone will be launched on 28 June 2022.
According to the official teaser, the HTC's metaverse-focussed smartphone will be integrated with VIVERSE (an open-source metaverse platform).
The official name of HTC's metaverse phone has not been revealed yet. Earlier, the HTC metaverse phone 2022 was likely to be launched in April 2022 but due to some unavoidable supply chain issues, the company had to postpone the launch date.
HTC Metaverse Phone 2022: Official Launch Date
The official launch date of the HTC metaverse phone is Tuesday, 28 June 2022. There is no official confirmation about the official launch time of HTC metaverse phone. Also, there is not much detailed information about the specific features of HTC metaverse/viverse phone.
HTC mobile devices were once quite popular in India. To regain its popularity, HTC is hoping that its metaverse device will engage users with its unique specifications.
The HTC metaverse phone will be the first ever VIVERSE phone. It is likely to be integrated with virtual and augmented reality.
HTC Metaverse Phone 2022: Specifications and Key Features
Although there is no official and detailed information about the key features and specifications of HTC metaverse phone 2022, some of the leaked features are:
The HTC metaverse phone is expected to be supported by virtual reality (VR) headset and a native augmented reality (AR) based application.
Some reports suggest that the HTC metaverse phone will be a 'Flagship' device. This means that the device might be integrated with high-end processors like Snapdragon 8-series Soc. There is also a possibility that the device might have MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC.
The HTC metaverse device 2022 might come up with 8GB RAM & 256 GB internal storage.
There is no official update about the exact specifications of HTC metaverse phone. The users have to wait for the official launch to know accurate details about the features of HTC metaverse phone 2022.
