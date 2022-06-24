Poco F4 5G Launched With SD 870: Price in India, Specifications & Availability

Poco F4 5G Price in India and Specifications
(Photo: Poco)
Poco F4 5G smartphone was launched globally on Thursday, 23 June 2022. The device – an addition to Poco's F lineup – was launched along with Poco X4 GT. Sale for the same is scheduled to begin from 27 June in India.
Poco F4 5G smartphone has been launched in three storage variants. Here are the price details of the same.
6GB + 128GB: Rs 27,999
8GB + 128GB: Rs 29,999
12GB + 256GB: Rs 33,999
For offers and discounts on Poco F4 5G, customers can check Flipkart.
Poco F4 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate.
It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor which is said to be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options.
In terms of camera, Poco has installed a triple-rear camera setup in Poco F4 5G smartphone. It includes 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, it houses a 20MP selfie camera.
Poco F4 5G is powered by a 4,500mAh battery which is supported by 67W fast charging.
The device runs on Android 12 OS.
Poco F4 5G will be available in two colour variants in India: Night Black and Neptune Green.
