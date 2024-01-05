Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro Launched in India: Confirmed Specs and Prices Here

Vivo has introduced its flagship Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro smartphones in India recently. Both the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro sport a triple camera setup along with a 50MP main camera. The smartphones also include up to 5,400 mAh battery, up to 16 GB RAM, and an 8T LTPO AMOLED display. Interested buyers in India are requested to go through the latest updates available after the launch of the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro in the country.

The Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro smartphones were long-awaited by interested buyers in India. You can go through the specifications and price ranges of the smartphones if you want to purchase them. Interested people should note that the pre-booking of the smartphones has already begun. You can take note of the latest updates about the smartphones here.