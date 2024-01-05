Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro Launched in India: Confirmed Specs and Prices Here

The Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro are launched in India for interested buyers.
(Photo Courtesy: 91mobiles.com)
Vivo has introduced its flagship Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro smartphones in India recently. Both the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro sport a triple camera setup along with a 50MP main camera. The smartphones also include up to 5,400 mAh battery, up to 16 GB RAM, and an 8T LTPO AMOLED display. Interested buyers in India are requested to go through the latest updates available after the launch of the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro in the country.
The Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro smartphones were long-awaited by interested buyers in India. You can go through the specifications and price ranges of the smartphones if you want to purchase them. Interested people should note that the pre-booking of the smartphones has already begun. You can take note of the latest updates about the smartphones here.
Let's take a look at the price ranges and specifications of the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro here. Read till the end to know the latest updates about the brand-new smartphones here.
The brand-new handsets are now open for pre-booking and it can be done either online or offline. The Vivo smartphones will be sold via Flipkart. The company has also announced bank offers that will get customers up to 10 percent cashback with payments via ICICI and SBI credit and debit cards.
The Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chip. The Vivo X100 comes in two variants and the X100 Pro is available in a single variant. Both smartphones feature a 6.78-inch screen with an 8T LTPO AMOLED display.
The Vivo X100 has a 5000 mAh battery and the X100 Pro sports a 5,400 mAh battery. The X100 offers up to 120 W fast charging and the Pro model provides up to 100 W fast charging. Buyers should note these details.