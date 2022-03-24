Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Launch in India Expected Soon: Expected Specifications

Display

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is expected to sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor and Storage

The device will be powered by Exynos 1280 processor, which is likely to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

Battery

It will house a 5,000mAh battery, which will be supported by 25W charging.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is expected to be come with quad-rear camera setup. It may include 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors. At the front, it may house an 8MP selfie camera.

Operating System

The smartphone is expected to run on Android 12 OneUI 4.1 OS.