Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Launch in India Expected Soon: Expected Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launch date is expected to be announced soon.
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is reportedly going to launch in India soon. According to a recent leak by tipster Yogesh Brar on Twitter, the smartphone can launch next week in India. Moreover, the company has also teased a launch of a new 'M' series smartphone on Amazon.
However, exact date of the launch has not been confirmed.
Interested fans must note that Samsung Galaxy M33 5G was introduced globally last month.
The leak by tipster Yogesh Brar has also revealed the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Here are the details of the same.
Display
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is expected to sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Processor and Storage
The device will be powered by Exynos 1280 processor, which is likely to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.
Battery
It will house a 5,000mAh battery, which will be supported by 25W charging.
Camera
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is expected to be come with quad-rear camera setup. It may include 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors. At the front, it may house an 8MP selfie camera.
Operating System
The smartphone is expected to run on Android 12 OneUI 4.1 OS.
The leak also states that the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G might come without a charger.
Price details of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G are yet to be revealed.
