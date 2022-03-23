Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in India Leaked, Launch Expected Soon

Samsung Galaxy A13 is expected to launch in India soon. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy A13 smartphone is reportedly going to launch in India soon. However, exact launch date of the smartphone has not been revealed by the company. 5G variant of the same was introduced last year by the company.
Samsung Galaxy A13 will be an addition to company's already popular 'A' lineup smartphones.
A new leak, by tipster Mukul Sharma, has revealed the expected price details of the Samsung Galaxy A13 smartphone in India.
As per the leak, Samsung Galaxy A13 will be launched with three storage options in India. Here are the price details of the same:
4GB + 64GB: Rs 14,999
4GB + 128GB: Rs 15,999
6GB + 128GB: Rs 17,499
Samsung Galaxy A13 smartphone is expected to sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with refresh rate of 60Hz.
The device is expected to be powered by octa-core Exynos 850 processor.
It is rumoured to house a 5,000mAh battery, which may be supported by 25W charging.
Samsung Galaxy A13 is expected to come with quad-rear camera setup. It can include 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors. At the front, it may feature an 8MP selfie camera.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Samsung Galaxy A13 and other smartphones.