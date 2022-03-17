Samsung Galaxy A Launch Event: Date, Time and Live Streaming Details

Samsung Galaxy A Series launch event will take place today.
(Photo: iStock)
One of the most popular and leading smartphone brands, Samsung has formally declared that it is ready to launch the brand new Galaxy A Series this week.
Samsung is ready to launch the most-awaited Galaxy A Series today during a launch event.
It is to be noted that the Samsung Galaxy A Series launch can be watched online on the YouTube channel of Samsung at 7:30 pm IST.
The grand launch event will take place today at 7:30 pm IST or 10 am EDT.
Samsung issued an official statement regarding the Galaxy A Series launch event that mentions the date and the time.
Samsung issued an official statement regarding the Galaxy A Series launch event that mentions the date and the time.
Even though Samsung has not made any official announcements as to which models will be launched under this series, some reports suggest that the smartphone brand will launch Galaxy A73 and A53 at the event.
Earlier, Samsung had introduced the Galaxy S21 FE in January. In February, the popular smartphone brand revealed the Galaxy S22 lineup.
Viewers have to wait for the Samsung Galaxy A Series launch event to take place today to know more about the brand new smartphone series.
The leading smartphone company has only confirmed the date and time of the Galaxy A Series launch event till now.
