Redmi 10A Launch Date & Price in India Leaked: Check Details Here

Redmi 10A launch date and price in India
(Photo: mi.com)
The report further reveals the price of Redmi 10A in India. Here are the details of the same.
Redmi 10A 4GB RAM variant is expected to be priced at Rs 9,999, while the 3GB model could cost Rs 1,000 less, the report added.
However, the smartphone is available at a starting price of CNY 699 (approximately Rs 8,300) for 4GB + 64GB variant, in China.
Processor
Redmi 10A houses an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor.
Display
It sports a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 1600 X 720 resolution and 400nits maximum brightness.
Camera
Redmi 10A smartphone comes with a 13MP rear-camera, while at the front, it houses a 5MP selfie camera.
Battery
The device houses a 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 10W charging.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Redmi 10A and other smartphones.
