Realme 9 5G Specifications Leaked, Launch Expected Soon

Realme is reportedly working on Realme 9 5G smartphone. The smartphone is said to be an addition to Realme 9 Pro lineup.

Interested customers must note that the 9 Pro series — which includes Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones — is scheduled to launch on 16 February in India. However, no official information has been revealed about the launch of Realme 9 5G smartphone.

A new leak by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has revealed the specifications of Realme 9 5G smartphone.

Here are the key specifications of Realme 9 5G smartphone.

Realme 9 5G: Expected Specifications

  • Realme 9 5G is expected to come with 6.5-inch full HD+ display with refresh rate of 90Hz.

  • It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor.

  • The smartphone is expected to be available in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants paired with 64GB & 128GB storage options.

  • Realme is expected to place a triple-rear camera setup in Realme 9 5G smartphone. It is likely to include 48MP primary camera, 2MP depth and 2MP macro sensors. At the front, it is expected to sport a 16MP selfie camera.

  • Realme 9 5G is rumored to be powered by 5,000mAh battery which can be supported by 18W charging.

  • The device is expected to run on Android 12 operating system (OS).

  • Other specifications include stereo speaker and side mounted fingerprint sensor.

Price details of Realme 9 5G smartphone are yet to be revealed.

Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme 9 5G and other smartphones.

