Poco X6 Neo Expected Launch in India in March: Tipped Specifications and Price

Poco X6 Neo is tipped to make its debut in India in March 2024.
(Photo Courtesy: aayamo)
Poco is likely to launch the Poco X6 Neo in India very soon as the first smartphone from the company with the Neo branding. One should note that the Xiaomi sub-brand has not made any official announcements yet regarding the debut of the Poco X6 Neo in the country. However, a tipster has revealed its potential launch timeline, specifications and expected pricing for interested buyers in India. You must take note of the leaked information and stay updated with the details.
Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) shared on 'X' that the Poco X6 Neo could make its official debut in India in March 2024. Interested buyers in the country should remember that the company has not announced the launch date of the brand-new smartphone yet. You must believe the official announcements by the Xiaomi sub-brand and then purchase the device.
Here are the tipped specifications and pricing of the Poco X6 Neo in India. Stay tuned till the end to know the latest updates about the device that is expected to make its debut in India soon.
The tipster suggested that the Poco X6 Neo could be launched in India in March with a pricing of approximately Rs 15,000. Buyers should note that the price tag is not officially confirmed by the company.
The latter made its debut in China in November with a pricing of CNY 1,999, which is roughly Rs 23,000.
The Poco X6 Neo is expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be supported by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.
The brand-new smartphone that is expected to debut in India could carry a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W charging. It could also be equipped with an IP54-rated build for water resistance and a 3.5mm audio jack.
The Note 13 Pro smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also has a dual rear camera system, including a 108-megapixel primary camera along with a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)