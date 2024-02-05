Poco X6 Neo Expected Launch in India in March: Tipped Specifications and Price

Poco is likely to launch the Poco X6 Neo in India very soon as the first smartphone from the company with the Neo branding. One should note that the Xiaomi sub-brand has not made any official announcements yet regarding the debut of the Poco X6 Neo in the country. However, a tipster has revealed its potential launch timeline, specifications and expected pricing for interested buyers in India. You must take note of the leaked information and stay updated with the details.

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) shared on 'X' that the Poco X6 Neo could make its official debut in India in March 2024. Interested buyers in the country should remember that the company has not announced the launch date of the brand-new smartphone yet. You must believe the official announcements by the Xiaomi sub-brand and then purchase the device.