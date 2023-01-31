Oppo Reno8 T 5G and Enco Air3 Launch Soon in India: Know Specs & Launch Details

Oppo Reno8 T 5G and Enco Air3 will launch in India on 3 February 2023.
Oppo India has officially confirmed that the Reno8 T 5G smartphone and Enco Air3 wireless earbuds will launch in India on 3 February 2023. Before this development, it was confirmed that the Reno8 T will make its debut in the Philippines on 8 February. Oppo India is gearing up for the launch that is going to take place soon. Interested users are excited to know more about the specifications and price range of the devices in the country.
We have all the latest details about the Oppo Reno8 T 5G and Enco Air3 that are scheduled to launch soon on 3 February. Oppo India formally confirmed that the Reno8 T 5G will have a curved 120Hz refresh rate display. Interested buyers must take note of the specifications and other details before the devices are formally launched in the country.
We have a few important details about the Oppo Reno8 T 5G and Enco Air3 that you should note. Some of the specifications are confirmed by Oppo India so you must know about them.
Oppo India revealed that the Reno8 T 5G will have a 108MP main camera and a 4,800 mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The specifications are similar to Oppo A1 Pro which made its debut back in November in China.
As per the latest details, the company is likely to launch a Reno8 T 4G version in the Philippines. The smartphone will be equipped with a 6.43-inch AMOLED, Helio G99 chipset,100 MP main camera and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
The Oppo Enco Air3 are the brand’s wireless earbuds. Oppo formally announced that the buds will sport an in-ear design without silicone tips. It will have HiFi DSP audio processing and up to 31 hours of battery.
To know more about the features of the Oppo Reno8 T 5G and Enco Air3, you have to keep a close eye on the launch event. More details will be available soon.
