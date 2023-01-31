Oppo Reno8 T 5G and Enco Air3 Launch Soon in India: Know Specs & Launch Details

Oppo India has officially confirmed that the Reno8 T 5G smartphone and Enco Air3 wireless earbuds will launch in India on 3 February 2023. Before this development, it was confirmed that the Reno8 T will make its debut in the Philippines on 8 February. Oppo India is gearing up for the launch that is going to take place soon. Interested users are excited to know more about the specifications and price range of the devices in the country.

We have all the latest details about the Oppo Reno8 T 5G and Enco Air3 that are scheduled to launch soon on 3 February. Oppo India formally confirmed that the Reno8 T 5G will have a curved 120Hz refresh rate display. Interested buyers must take note of the specifications and other details before the devices are formally launched in the country.