OnePlus Pad Pre-order Sale To Begin in April: Know Availability Platform & Specs

OnePlus Pad was officially unveiled by the Shenzen-based company at the Cloud 11 launch event that was hosted recently. The Android tablet from the Chinese smartphone company was revealed alongside the launch of the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Mechanical Keyboard, and other devices. OnePlus users in India are extremely excited to know when OnePlus Pad will be available for purchase in the country. We have a few details for interested buyers who want to know about the availability and price.

It is important to note that the company has not revealed the price and availability date for the OnePlus Pad in India as of yet. However, there are certain details that have been revealed based on the latest tip. Interested buyers in the country should patiently wait for OnePlus to make the official announcements about the OnePlus Pad.