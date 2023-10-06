OnePlus Pad Go India Launch Today, 6 October: Expected Price and Specifications

The OnePlus Pad Go will officially make its debut in India today, Friday, 6 October 2023. Interested buyers in the country are excited to know the specifications, price range, and design of the upcoming OnePlus tablet. We have all the important details about the OnePlus Pad Go that you must note if you are planning to buy the device. You should go through the expected specifications of the device and stay updated with the latest announcements by the company.

As per the official details, the company has not announced much about the OnePlus Pad Go specifications. We can share some rumoured specifications that are surfacing online before the confirmed details are announced by the company. Read till the end to know the availability and expected price of the OnePlus Pad Go which will launch in India on 6 October.