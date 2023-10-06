OnePlus Pad Go India Launch Today, 6 October: Expected Price and Specifications

OnePlus Pad Go will make its debut in India on Friday, 6 October.
(Photo Courtesy: 91mobiles.com)
The OnePlus Pad Go will officially make its debut in India today, Friday, 6 October 2023. Interested buyers in the country are excited to know the specifications, price range, and design of the upcoming OnePlus tablet. We have all the important details about the OnePlus Pad Go that you must note if you are planning to buy the device. You should go through the expected specifications of the device and stay updated with the latest announcements by the company.
As per the official details, the company has not announced much about the OnePlus Pad Go specifications. We can share some rumoured specifications that are surfacing online before the confirmed details are announced by the company. Read till the end to know the availability and expected price of the OnePlus Pad Go which will launch in India on 6 October.
Here are the latest updates of the OnePlus Pad Go that you should note if you want to buy the device. Know the availability, price, design, features, and specifications of the upcoming tablet here.
According to the Amazon listing revealed by Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus Pad Go price in India is expected to be Rs 17,999 including bank discounts. One should note that the upcoming tablet will be available for pre-orders from 12 October, at 12 pm.
The brand-new OnePlus Pad Go will be available for buyers in a Green colour. As of now, we do not know if there are other colours for the device.
OnePlus has revealed various specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Pad Go in India. The OnePlus Pad Go is confirmed to flaunt an 11.35-inch display with 2.4K pixels resolution.
The device is expected to run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1. The processor of the OnePlus Pad Go is expected to be a Helio G99 octa-core SoC paired with Mali-G57 MP2 GPU.
It will pack an 8,000mAh battery that supports 33W charging and the rear camera is likely to be a 13MP sensor.
