OnePlus Teases Nord N20, Know Specifications and Other Details

OnePlus Nord N20 is expected to launch in the US soon.
(Photo: OnePlus)
OnePlus is all set to increase its Nord line further with more affordable models.
It is important to note that there is no official news stating whether the brand new Nord N20 will be available outside the US.
Since OnePlus has teased the launch of Nord N20, it is important to take a look at the specifications.
However, it is also important to note that the Nord N20 will only launch in the US for now.
By now it is confirmed by the photo that the Nord N20 will look identical to the Reno7 Z.
OnePlus Nord N20 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate. It is also equipped with a 64-megapixel main rear camera.
Reno7 Z has glowing rings on the camera bumps but the Nord N20 by OnePlus has settled for metallic accents.
The Nord N20 is also equipped with a lot of premium features like an in-display fingerprint scanner.
The brand new smartphone is also furnished with SuperVOOC charging, which is expected to be 65W.
All these features will be confirmed once the Nord N20 launch takes place in the United States. OnePlus has already teased the launch officially and it is expected to release soon in the US.
It is important to note that the OnePlus Nord N20 might launch in the US by the end of April.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)